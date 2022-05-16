Commentary: Bonuses are outdated in the age of knowledge work

LONDON: If you had to guess, how much do you think the average Wall Street bonus rose last year? Five per cent? Ten per cent?

Try a 20 per cent rise to US$257,500, well above the 7 per cent annual inflation rate eating into ordinary workers’ wage gains and the highest average sum since the 2008 financial crash.

It is not much different elsewhere. In the United Kingdom, a raft of companies are braced for protests against bonuses that have already irked investors in everything from the Ocado online grocery group to Standard Chartered bank.

The anger is easy to understand. These are just bonuses, paid on top of hefty salaries, for reasons that often leave investors baffled.

It is hard to imagine anything changing. The idea of paying for performance is deeply ingrained.

PAYING FOR PERFORMANCE NO LONGER MAKES SENSE

But what if that concept is flawed? Two new studies of real-world performance pay suggest it is, in part because a lot of bonus systems are outdated in an age of knowledge work.

In many countries, bonuses first emerged in factories during the previous century to spur people doing simple, repetitive tasks to work faster and harder. It was relatively easy to judge how many widgets an individual worker produced each day, and pay a bonus accordingly.