Commentary: With review of HDB rules on pet ownership, are more homes for cats on the horizon?

SINGAPORE: The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) recently launched a public consultation exercise to seek feedback on the management of pet and community cats in Singapore.

Animal lovers and welfare groups have welcomed this move, for this might hopefully pave the way for cats to be officially permitted as pets in HDB flats.

Cats have been banned from being kept as pets in HDB flats since 1989, on the grounds that it is difficult to contain cats within a flat and they can pose inconveniences to neighbours such as fur shedding and defecation in public areas.

Understandably, many have regarded this long-standing rule as being unfair to our feline friends that deserve to have a loving home. While the prohibition on the keeping of cats in HDB flats may have deterred some, many continue to keep them as pets.

Without a mandatory licensing system in place, it has been close to impossible to trace and deal with errant owners. Those who have not sterilised their cats contribute to over-population when litters of kittens are born and abandoned.

This leads to cat-related complaints – HDB receives between 1,500 to 1,900 complaints each year, mostly related to irresponsible ownership. But we have noticed that some complainants take issue with the mere sighting of a cat, even if the cat is not a source of public disturbance.