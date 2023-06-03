Commentary: As pet ownership rises, consider what this means for the animal

SINGAPORE: "How much is that doggie in the window?", so goes the popular children’s song. “Too much”, would be the answer by some.

The practice of breeding and selling dogs in pet shops has long been a contentious issue.

In recent months, however, the issue has been discussed fervently online, following news in November last year of two corgi puppies that were allegedly bought from unauthorised sellers and died within a week of their arrival in Singapore.

On Wednesday (May 31), an illegal breeder who kept 19 dogs in his terrace house was fined S$9,000 (US$6,600) for selling one of the puppies. Most of the puppies had dirty coats stained with faeces, and almost half of them had light staining of the teeth and gingivitis.

In recent years, several cities and states in the United States and Australia have banned the sale of such animals in commercial pet shops, in an attempt to curb puppy mills and stop abusive breeders. In March, Indianapolis lawmakers moved to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, becoming the latest city in the US to encourage citizens to adopt from animal care shelters.

PET ABANDONMENT CASES ON THE RISE

The fundamental difference between buying and adopting is clear. If you purchase a dog from a pet store, you are supporting a business selling lives for profit. If you adopt one from a shelter or rescue, you are giving a home to a dog that needs one.