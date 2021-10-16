Commentary: Dogs give us unexpected joy in this pandemic wilderness

SINGAPORE: I need only to look out my balcony every morning and evening to see that one group has been expanding in numbers of late – dogs in my neighbourhood.

There are three chow chows (one black, one grey and one brown) looking like oversized teddy bears, poodles in prams, a brown Singapore special, a pair of barky beagles and a mini schnauzer wearing pink shoes.

Then there’s my absolute favourite: A golden retriever pandemic puppy that a previously non-dog-owning neighbour had acquired six months ago.

It wasn’t just because he was super cute but also because this lucky mutt was being walked four or five times a day by various family members — mostly the dad, but also the mum and teenage daughter.

They patiently trained him not to strain on the leash, to sit, stay and heel, to socialise with other dogs and people. Over time, he has blossomed from a clumsy tail-between-the-legs furball scared of everyone and even his own shadow, to a playful, curious and well-mannered “adolescent”.

While most of us would admit living with the pandemic has been a painful purgatory, one good thing that has come out of it, is that pets now enjoy lots of love and attention from their owners who are working from home and cannot spend long weeks away travelling.

Many people who were previously too busy to have a pet have since taken the plunge, and pet ownership has skyrocketed.

EASING LONG AND LONELY DAYS

According to the American Pet Products Association, some 12.6 million US households got a new pet after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic in March 2020. Last year, pet ownership in the US rose from 67 per cent to 70 per cent.

American website thecut.com describes it best: “A lonely, claustrophobic year in which thousands of white-collar workers ... seemed simultaneously to decide they were finally ready to adopt a dog.’’