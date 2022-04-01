Commentary: Soaring oil prices make the cost of almost everything else go up too

NEW YORK CITY: The price of oil has been spiking in recent weeks in response to concerns that the war in Ukraine will significantly reduce its supply. But what happens in the oil markets never stays in the oil markets.

The price of US crude oil jumped to a 13-year high of US$130 on Mar 6. It has come down but has been trading above US$110 since Mar 17. That’s over 60 per cent higher than it was in mid-December 2021, before fears of a Russian invasion began to mount.

Of course, this has pushed up the cost of gasoline, which hit an average of US$4.32 per gallon in the United States on Mar 14. But it’s less well understood how rising energy prices leak into the prices consumers pay for toys, electronics, food and almost every other product that you could think of.

Energy is becoming one of the main causes of inflation, meaning a sustained, generalised increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy. The latest data shows that prices are rising at an annualised pace of 7.9 per cent - the highest in 40 years.

In my economics classes, I like to joke to my students that we eat petroleum. Students have a hard time imagining drinking crude oil or gasoline, but in fact, it’s both figuratively and almost literally true – and I’m not even referring to how humans ingest about a credit card’s worth of oil-based plastics every week.