Commentary: Are preschoolers equipped to care for classroom pets?

SINGAPORE: When I heard the news that the authorities were investigating the alleged neglect of an injured classroom pet in February, my first thought was how no one in the preschool centre had noticed the hamster’s condition. It had only been noticed by a relative after a child took the hamster home, according to the Hamster Society (Singapore).

What was even more surprising to me was the fact that such cases may not be that uncommon. The volunteer group has said it also rescued two classroom pets from other preschools.

According to the Early Childhood Development Agency, there were 1,980 childcare and kindergarten centres in Singapore in 2022.

While having a classroom pet is not part of the curriculum, understandably, it can be an exciting learning journey. Most kids would be delighted and eager to learn all about their class pet, especially those who do not have pets at home.

For educators, the topic of animal care provides an opportunity for a more holistic approach as it can help nurture positive character traits such as responsibility and compassion.