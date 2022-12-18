Commentary: I love dogs, but please don’t bring them to the office

SINGAPORE: It’s an employee’s market these days. Companies are struggling with workers not wanting to head back to the office after two-and-a-half years of working from home. An Institute of Policy Studies survey in April showed that up to 52 per cent of workers feel that flexible work arrangements should be the new norm.

In fact, a recent study by Randstad showed that two in five employees would not accept a job unless it had options for remote working.

With this demand for critical talent and impetus to lure staff back to the office, some companies are bending backwards with special perks to accommodate these requests.

And one of these “creative benefits” include allowing staff to bring their pets to the work.

In the US, companies such as Google, Amazon and Uber have adopted pet-friendly policies. Closer to home Carousell and some co-working spaces have similarly jumped onto this trend.

With the pandemic pet-adoption boom where the number of dogs licensed by the AVS increased by 20 per cent from 70,000 in 2019 to 84,000 in the first half of 2022, I can clearly see the allure of a pet-friendly office. However, I think allowing pets in the office is an idea that warrants deeper consideration.