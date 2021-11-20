Commentary: Having a pet is not all sunshine and rainbows, it’s hard work

SINGAPORE: You don’t need to have a pet to know that chewing, barking or meowing, jumping and digging, pooing and peeing are all perfectly natural animal behaviours.

So anyone with a basic understanding of cat and dog behaviour would be puzzled at two stories last month: A woman was fined for abandoning two adopted kittens, while a man sold a Jack Russell terrier he had adopted and was later fined for keeping it for sale without a licence.

The animals were ditched very soon after they were obtained. The purported reason? Their behaviour – the kittens were “hyperactive” and made noises that “stressed out” the woman, while the dog had scratched the man’s sofa and barked non-stop.

Why should anyone be surprised kittens are active and love to play or that dogs chew items around the house?

Yet every day, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore receives requests to take in pets who are no longer wanted.

DOGS THAT DON’T BARK, SHED OR BITE?

Believe it or not, potential adopters have asked us for a fully-trained dog that doesn’t bark, shed fur or bite.

Short of getting a virtual pet, there appears to be a huge mismatch between the expectations and realities of keeping one in the flesh.

But why should we blame the animals when we humans have taken them into an artificial environment and speak to them in a language they cannot understand?

Let’s not forget the many stressors we impose on them, from noisy appliances and confined spaces to strange arbitrary rules against their natural instinct: Why is chewing a toy allowed but not a shoe? Why toilet only in one area of the house or when the human has time for a walk? Why can it only make “noise” at certain times?