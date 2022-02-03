Commentary: PhD students suffer academia's notorious culture of overwork and underappreciation

LONDON: PhD students are the future of research, innovation and teaching at universities and beyond – but this future is at risk.

There are already indications from previous research that there is a mental health crisis brewing among PhD researchers.

My colleagues and I studied the mental health of PhD researchers in the UK and discovered that, compared with working professionals, PhD students were more likely to meet the criteria for clinical levels of depression and anxiety.

They were also more likely to have significantly more severe symptoms than the working-professional control group.

MORE THAN FOUR IN 10 MEET CRITERIA FOR DEPRESSION OR ANXIETY

We surveyed 3,352 PhD students, as well as 1,256 working professionals who served as a matched comparison group. We used the questionnaires used by NHS mental health services to assess several mental health symptoms.

More than 40 per cent of PhD students met the criteria for moderate to severe depression or anxiety. In contrast, 32 per cent of working professionals met these criteria for depression, and 26 per cent for anxiety.

The groups reported an equally high risk of suicide. Between 33 per cent and 35 per cent of both PhD students and working professionals met the criteria for “suicide risk”.