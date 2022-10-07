Commentary: How likely is it for 433 people to win Philippine lottery jackpot?

SYDNEY: More than a few eyebrows were raised at the weekend when it was reported a staggering 433 people won the jackpot of a government-backed lottery in the Philippines – sharing in 236 million pesos (US$4 million).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this has led to calls for an inquiry into how this seemingly “near-impossible” outcome could have arisen.

However, a basic understanding of probability and human psychology helps explain why this outcome isn’t as implausible as you might think.

Each person to purchase a lottery ticket picks six numbers between 1 and 55. The winning jackpot sequence is drawn at random. A ticket wins the jackpot if the six numbers on it are the same as the six numbers drawn.

Each ticket therefore has:

a six in 55 chance of getting the first number drawn, multiplied by

a five in 54 chance of getting the second, multiplied by

a four in 53 chance of getting the third, multiplied by

a three in 52 chance of getting the fourth. multiplied by

a two in 51 chance of getting the fifth, multiplied by

a one in 50 chance of getting the last.

Together, this means any given ticket has a 1 in 28,989,675 chance of winning the jackpot. So how is it possible for 433 tickets to have done this?

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES?

Without knowing how many tickets were actually sold, we can’t know the exact probability of getting 433 winning tickets.