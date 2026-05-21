Commentary: This energy crisis hurts Filipino professionals already struggling on one pay cheque

DOUBLE-HATTING

For Filipino urban professionals, earning a living requires paying a premium to stay connected and employable. They must absorb costs from rent to mobile data and home broadband.

Power is a large component of the utilities bill. Electricity rates in the Philippines are among the most expensive in Asia because of the country’s privatised energy market and reliance on fossil fuel imports. The Strait of Hormuz crisis threatens to push prices even higher, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declaring a state of national energy emergency on Mar 24.

When one pay cheque does not cover the cost of living, double-hatting becomes a necessity. A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 71 per cent of Filipino millennials and 65 per cent of Filipino Gen Zs had taken on additional jobs, largely to supplement their primary income. Additionally, 58 per cent of millennials and 59 per cent of Gen Zs said they lived pay cheque to pay cheque.

The rise of hybrid work has made moonlighting easier for white-collar workers. According to a 2024 PwC survey, 52 per cent of Filipino professionals work in hybrid arrangements while 27 per cent work remotely. Workers can redirect the time and money lost to commuting into additional online roles, while making fuller use of the digital work setup they invest in for their primary jobs.