Commentary: In desperate bid to fend off COVID-19, the Philippines’ repeated lockdowns create a mental health crisis

MANILA: In the Philippines, worries among Filipinos in Metro Manila are rising with the latest rounds of on-and-off hard lockdowns imposed by the central government to flatten the growing number of COVID-19 infections.

A string of suicides over the past two weeks has sparked a conversation about stress, depression and when the Philippines can escape this endless hell of COVID-19 restrictions.

A 22-year-old farmer in Roxas City in Capiz took his own life on Aug 2 after a long struggle with severe depression that began when his family income was displaced by the pandemic.

The following day, a ten-year-old boy hanged himself his family’s home in Cebu, Philippines. A concerned neighbour called the police but by the time officers arrived at the scene, it was too late.

On the same day, a caretaker of a farm in the southern town of Nasipit in Butuan city in the Southern Philippines, also ended his life.

These three cases were among the latest alarming cases of suicide in the country blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is little end in sight, with the Delta variant on the loose in the country.

And so President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the imposition of more lockdown measures on Metro Manila, home to 14 million, and four outer-lying suburban provinces under a hard lockdown for two weeks in August to curb the latest spike in infections.

Only essential business and sectors such as hospitals, supermarkets, delivery services and manufacturing can remain fully operational