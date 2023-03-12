Commentary: The lucrative job of being a pro-Marcos social media influencer in the Philippines

QUEZON CITY: The Philippines has been dubbed the social media capital of the world. Year after year, the Philippines registers the most Internet and social media users per capita - despite the country’s lagging Internet speeds and poor digital infrastructure. Unsurprisingly, social media has come to influence politics.

Analyses of the May 2022 Philippine presidential elections are consistently pointing out the heightened role of social media platforms in political affairs, especially in the presidential campaigns of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and former vice president Leni Robredo.

Mobility restrictions and limitations on physical campaigning due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the increase in Filipinos’ time spent on social media, and pushed candidates and their campaign teams to lean heavily on social media marketing.

However, political campaigning in the Philippines has not only migrated to digital domains, it has also diversified from mere fake news dissemination to brand creation by Marcos and grassroots mobilisation by Robredo.

SOCIAL MEDIA ELECTIONS

Filipino politicians began using the Internet for their political campaigns as early as 1998, mostly for the creation of websites for individual candidates. Much has developed since then, with Internet use becoming more sophisticated with each successive election.