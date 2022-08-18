Commentary: What the Philippines has at stake in US-China tensions over Taiwan

SYDNEY: As tensions between China and the United States grow, most Southeast Asian countries will anxiously seek to remain neutral, however difficult this may be.

Yet the Philippines faces more challenging choices than most. The outcome of its choices will also matter more to the United States and China.

At the most basic level, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have serious and specific implications for the Philippines by dint of geography. The Philippines northernmost islands are 190km from Taiwan, just slightly further than Japan’s nearest island.

As de facto Philippines Defence Secretary Jose Faustino recently pointed out, this could expose the Philippines to the consequences of a humanitarian disaster, including refugee outflows. Such a scenario has a precedent which is well-remembered in the Philippines. At the end of the Vietnam War, tens of thousands of refugees from South Vietnam, as well as ships from the South Vietnamese Navy, evacuated to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Moreover, concerns about the fate of overseas Filipino workers could play a major role in public opinion about responses to any crisis. Some politicians have already called for a contingency plan for the evacuation of the estimated 200,000 overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

The Philippine strategic community also appreciates that China gaining control of Taiwan would be a disaster for Manila’s South China Sea interests, which remains the country’s most serious external security challenge.