Commentary: What's the real message behind the warship sinking by US, Philippines in South China Sea drills?

SINGAPORE: It took a few hours, including an almost one-hour interruption caused by an unregistered civilian plane entering the live-fire airspace, for the target - a decommissioned Philippine warship BRP Pangasinan - to meet her final fate in the South China Sea almost 12 nautical miles off Zambales.

This year’s Balikatan, an annual military exercise between the United States and the Philippines held in April, for which the ship sinking constituted the crescendo, was both politically and operationally significant.

Prominently, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr presided over the live-firing event, flanked by his defence chief Carlito Galvez Jr and US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson - in a no less symbolic move to demonstrate Manila’s backing for its decades-old bilateral alliance with Washington that has seen its share of ups and downs since 2016.

If anything, this year’s Balikatan, which means “shoulder to shoulder” in Tagalog, would indicate that the alliance has since moved on from the travails under the previous Rodrigo Duterte administration that based its foreign policy chiefly on distancing away from the US while pulling closer to China.

There were some continuities since though. The sinking exercise was conducted well within Philippine territorial sea - still in line with Duterte’s August 2020 directive that instructed the Philippine Navy not to participate in joint exercises in the South China Sea, except within the 12 nautical mile territorial sea limit from the Philippine coast.

In a way, therefore, Manila’s intentions clearly were about balancing two needs: The first being to manage South China Sea tensions by not causing undue provocations towards Beijing, and the second being to assert Philippine maritime sovereignty and rights.

The exercise this year was without doubt the largest in the history of Philippine-US alliance, with more than 17,000 troops taking part. But it’s worth noting how it has evolved since Duterte’s time in office and how it hinges greatly on Beijing’s behaviour in the South China Sea.