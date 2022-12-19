Commentary: Constant smartphone notifications really do tax your brain

WARRNAMBOOL, Australia: A ping from the pizza company. A couple of pings from your socials. Ping, ping, ping from your family WhatsApp group trying to organise a weekend barbecue.

With all those smartphone notifications, it’s no wonder you lose focus on what you’re trying to do.

Your phone doesn’t even need to ping to distract you. There’s pretty good evidence the mere presence of your phone, silent or not, is enough to divert your attention.

So what’s going on? More importantly, how can you reclaim your focus, without missing the important stuff?

When you look at the big picture, those pings can really add up. Although estimates vary, the average person checks their phone around 85 times a day, roughly once every 15 minutes.

In other words, every 15 minutes or so, your attention is likely to wander from what you’re doing. The trouble is, it can take several minutes to regain your concentration fully after being interrupted by your phone.