Commentary: ‘Phubbing’ - snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realise

BATHURST, Australia: It’s pretty normal to walk through a university campus and see students sitting together yet ignoring each other for their smartphones – but not in Spain. I’m currently visiting the University of Navarra, where each time I pass the open space outside the Institute for Culture and Society, I see the vast majority of students talking to each other without their phones in hand.

As Ines Olza, a linguist from the institute, explains: “In Spain, people like to talk. For them, a conversation is a cooperative process; silence makes them uncomfortable.”

This is great news for these students, because ignoring people in favour of a phone – an act known as “phubbing”, or phone snubbing – has dire consequences.

In my book The Psychology Of Phubbing, I build on my previous research into phubbing, and synthesise findings from 170 other studies – mostly on the effects of phubbing in important relationships such as with partners, supervisors, friends and family members. The research reveals just how serious phubbing can be.

People phub in all situations: While commuting, at cafes, while waiting for the bus, during work meetings, in restaurants, at the dinner table and in bed. They mostly phub others to browse the web, check their bank app, use Google maps and, of course, to check social media.