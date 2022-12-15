Commentary: The young and digitally savvy are in fact more vulnerable to online scams

SINGAPORE: Whether we know it or not, just about everyone has received some form of scam call, message or email. Some of us are alert enough to ignore these attempts to deceive but unfortunately, an alarming proportion of the population fall prey to such scams.

Despite media coverage of the issue, a total of 14,349 scam cases were reported in the first half of 2022 (about 78 cases daily), nearly double the 7,746 cases reported in the same period last year.

Some of us may read about the plight of scam victims and think, “That was really obvious” or “I would never fall for that”. However, one should be mindful of being too complacent.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated with their tactics in order to gain trust. Gone are the days where you might receive an email from a man who has won the lottery and needs to keep his winnings somewhere safe.

Recent reports have shown that younger and more educated individuals have fallen for elaborate “pig-butchering” scams, in which scammers build trust with their victims first before cheating them in fraudulent investment schemes.