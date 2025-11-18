Commentary: Plane and car safety is mostly designed for men

BRISBANE: The next time you board a commercial flight and are told how to sit in the brace position for an emergency landing, consider this: Did you know that international plane safety testing only requires adult male crash test dummies?

Even with car crashes, male dummies are still used for the majority of crash tests worldwide and in Australia. Bizarrely, until just three years ago, the only supposedly “female” crash test dummies used in car safety tests were just shrunken versions of male dummies.

As a former airline pilot now completing a PhD in aviation safety, I’ve been researching the history of aeroplane and car safety. And I’ve been shocked at how little real-world testing is still being done to keep women safe in the air and on our roads.

THE PROBLEM WITH CRASH TEST DUMMIES

Crash test dummies, called “anthropomorphic test devices”, were first developed for the military in 1949, then adopted by the automotive industry in the mid-1960s.

One of the most widely used test dummies today for both aeroplanes and cars is the Hybrid III “average” man: 175cm tall, 78kg, first created in 1976. That’s meant to represent a 50th percentile or average-sized man and is even written into US regulations for certification safety testing.

Automotive safety testing does include a “small female” dummy for around 25 per cent of tests. However, the dummy required to be used is not actually shaped like an average biological female.