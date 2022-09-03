Commentary: No need to be too anxious about flying without a mask

SINGAPORE: Many are eager to travel now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but perhaps we are still hesitant about being stuck in a plane for hours without a mask. Since Aug 29, Singapore Airlines no longer requires passengers to wear masks on their flights unless travelling to or from countries which still mandate them.

Many countries have also done away with the pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement as well, or are planning to like Japan and South Korea from early September. Without the assurance that fellow passengers have tested negative, we may have one question: Just how safe is it to fly without wearing a mask?

After all, we just spent the last two years worrying about virus-laden droplets. This could be why many in Singapore have stayed masked in shopping malls even though it is no longer required.

The short answer is that it is relatively safe, if you are up to date with COVID-19 shots and boosters.

Would you be safer if you wore a mask? Yes. Would you be safer still if everyone on board all wore masks? Yes again. But the same is true of most environments.