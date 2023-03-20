Commentary: Plastic bags will finally be charged in Singapore. What’s next?

SINGAPORE: Come Jul 3, residents in Singapore will have to pay at least 5 cents for each disposable carrier bag taken from large supermarket operators. That’s one point scored for environmentalism and minus one for grumbling customers.

Truth be told, charging for plastic bags is long overdue. In 2019, NTUC FairPrice launched a month-long “no plastic bag” trial at seven outlets. Shoppers had to pay 10 cents to 20 cents per transaction for plastic bags, and the pilot was extended and grew to involve more outlets.

Nearly four years later, a government-mandated disposable carrier bag charge will apply to about 400 outlets, two-thirds of all supermarkets here.

It is encouraging that Singapore is taking more steps to cut waste. But if going green is the goal, then making plastic bags pricier may not be a strong deterrent for consumers.

I suggested in a CNA commentary in 2020 that some consumers may not be price-sensitive, and we are too entrenched in the plastic bag habit to quit. Instead, we could make it “embarrassing” for people to use plastic bags.

Much like how the graphic health warning labels of smoking are printed on cigarette packs to deter smokers, we can print images of distressed marine animals trapped in plastic waste to deter users. Grocery shoppers who do not wish to be seen with those incriminating plastic bags will make a greater effort to bring their own reusable bags.