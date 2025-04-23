Commentary: High-profile pneumonia deaths highlight the threat of respiratory infections

Respiratory infections are a persistent and evolving health threat. Continued vigilance and protective measures are needed – especially for those at high risk.

WHY PNEUMONIA REMAINS A MAJOR HEALTH THREAT

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. Among the pathogens most closely monitored for their public health impact are respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza viruses, pneumococcal bacteria and SARS-CoV-2.

Pneumonia does not discriminate. Infants and young children are at heightened risk because their immune systems are still developing. Older adults are also highly susceptible to severe complications, given the natural decline in immune function with age.

Those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease face additional risks, as do immunocompromised individuals, including those undergoing chemotherapy or living with HIV or AIDS.

A recent study published in The Lancet found that compared to influenza, RSV infections in adults resulted in higher odds of mortality, more intensive care unit admissions and greater healthcare utilisation.

It also found RSV patients had higher ICU admission rates than COVID-19 patients with updated vaccines.

RSV, often assumed to be a childhood illness, is a significant threat to seniors and those with underlying health conditions. The study showed that older adults and patients with diabetes had higher odds of mortality when hospitalised for RSV.

While influenza and COVID-19 have been at the forefront of public health efforts, RSV has been quietly exacting a toll on healthcare systems, making it crucial for both healthcare providers and the public to acknowledge its risks.