Commentary: Pokemon’s Ash wins World Championship after 25 years – here’s why the franchise is still capturing fans

SHEFFIELD: Twenty-five years ago, an animated 10-year-old boy was united with Pikachu, his very first “pocket monster” and set an ambitious goal: To become “the very best, like no one ever was” by winning the Pokemon World Championships.

On Nov 11, more than 200,000 Twitter users joined in congratulating Ash on his victory. But now that Ash has achieved his goal, where does that leave the future of the Pokemon franchise?

Pokemon’s potential as a world-dominating franchise wasn’t immediately apparent in the early years of its development. The designer of the original Game Boy Pokemon games, Satoshi Tajiri, had more local goals at first. He had observed the stress that children in Japan seemed to be experiencing in the 1990s due to an “academic record society” that prized hard study and achievement over play and imagination.

The original game design drew from Tajiri’s memories of growing up in the 1960s, using his imagination to create his own entertainment, and drawing from such common childhood activities as bug catching.