Commentary: Anything that stops scammers from getting our money is good, but how much power should police have over our bank accounts?

SINGAPORE: We all know of people who insist they are too savvy to be scammed. Sometimes, we ourselves may even believe that scammers only target the gullible or the greedy, and that we would never fall for scam tactics. We see scam emails in our inboxes and think: “Who on earth would fall for such a ruse?”

However, despite growing awareness, scams continue to be an ever-worsening problem, with victims losing S$385.6 million (US$295.8 million) in the first half of this year - a 24.6 per cent increase over the same period last year.

As scams continue to surge, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is considering giving the police powers to order banks to temporarily restrict the transactions of potential victims, especially if these victims refuse to believe they are being scammed. The public consultation on the Protection from Scams Bill seeking public feedback on the proposed measures closed at the end of September.

Is this measure necessary? Or is a restriction order preventing a potential victim from freely using his own funds too drastic?

To what extent do we need the police to protect us from ourselves?