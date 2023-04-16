Commentary: Choosing a poly even though I had a spot in a good JC changed the course of my life

SINGAPORE: I have rarely used the knowledge I gained in school for my career, except for the skills - most of them intangible - that I picked up in polytechnic.

For instance, while struggling to juggle deadlines (a journalist’s bane and lifeblood) and multiple projects or to simply stay awake after burning the midnight oil for three consecutive nights, one mantra has helped me through the madness: “If I can get through mass comm, I can get through anything.”

Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Diploma in Mass Communication was notorious for its rigorous curriculum. We were expected to be the best of the next generation of media professionals - and we were trained accordingly.

Fresh out secondary school, we were expected to create entire marketing campaigns from scratch, build a whole website individually, produce a radio show, learn about form versus function to design brochures, and present our pitches to real-world clients.

Every semester, aside from our internship semester, we had to juggle at least three major projects with different sets of groupmates, on top of smaller assignments across at least five varied modules. We were stretched beyond our limits.

It was demanding, infuriating, and exhausting. And it was also the most fulfilling three years of my education.

Every mid-April, when polytechnic students begin their new academic year, I am reminded of the life-changing decision that I made at 17.