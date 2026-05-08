Commentary: Pork blood products will return to Singapore - but are diners ready?

SINGAPORE: When Singapore approved the import of a pork blood product, ending a decades-long ban on animal blood delicacies, it did more than restore a single ingredient to supermarket shelves. It resurfaced a question many diners would rather avoid: What parts of an animal are we willing to eat, and why?

I grew up appreciating offcuts, thanks to my mother and her side of the family. She believed everything should be tried at least once and introduced pig intestines to me as “Chinese chewing gum”, preparing me for its springy bite.

When we ate out, she ordered braised duck tongues and chicken feet. I became adept at stripping the tiny bones in my mouth before spitting them neatly onto my spoon.

At weekly gatherings, my grandmother often cooked bak kut teh. For me, the best part was never the spareribs but the pig tails bobbing in the broth. Over time, I began ordering my own bowls of pig tail prawn mee soup and requesting gizzards with my chicken rice.