Commentary: Can you actually learn a language in your sleep?

LIEGE, Belgium: From Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World to Dexter’s Laboratory cartoon series, sleep-learning has been a recurring theme in fiction. The idea that we can learn while asleep has fascinated many, but whether it is sheer fantasy or scientifically possible has long remained a mystery.

Now, thanks to neuroimaging, we know that the brain is far from inactive while we sleep and continually reacts to information from the world around it. But can it really memorise this information and retain it once we are awake?

In fact, we have known for close to a decade that the brain is capable of taking in new information during sleep, as first evidenced in experiments on tone and odour associations.

Individuals who wished to quit smoking, for instance, have been found to reduce their consumption by 35 per cent when the scent of tobacco is presented to them during sleep in association with unpleasant scents of rotten fish.

We thus set out to understand whether the brain was capable of more complex learning processes, such as those involved in foreign language acquisition. Together with Sid Kouider at the Ecole Normale Superieure - Paris Science et Lettres, and Maxime Elbaz and Damien Leger of the Paris Hospitals Public Trust Hotel-Dieu, we designed a protocol for learning the meaning of Japanese words while asleep.