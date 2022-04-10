Commentary: Post-COVID psychosis is a rare but frightening condition

PERTH: Far from the respiratory disease it seemed at first, COVID-19 can impact almost all parts of the body, including the brain. For a small number of people, COVID-19 infection may be accompanied by an episode of post-COVID psychosis, a break from reality which can be frightening for the patient and their loved ones.

Psychosis is a condition characterised by confused thoughts, delusions and hallucinations. People with psychosis can struggle to tell what’s real from what isn’t. Psychosis occurs in “episodes” which may last for days or weeks. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of post-COVID psychosis have come from all over the world.

Post-COVID psychosis is different to psychosis seen in other brain illnesses and diseases. So-called “first episode psychosis” is usually seen in teens or young adults in the development of schizophrenia, or alongside dementia in elderly people.

But people experiencing post-COVID psychosis are typically in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and are experiencing psychosis for the first time. They usually do not have any family history of psychosis.

People with post-COVID psychosis also frequently have insight into the way they are feeling. They can recognise this is not normal for them, and something has changed in the way they are thinking.

DELUSIONS WEEKS OR MONTHS AFTER INFECTION

Based on the small number of reports so far, the start of psychosis has been days, weeks or even months after COVID-19 diagnosis.