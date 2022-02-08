Commentary: Losing weight after festive eating is not just about diet and exercise

SINGAPORE: Before he joined our Weight Management Programme, Mr Yuen* successfully lost weight in the past.

The 37-year-old took time to cook healthy meals and set protected time for exercise daily. He seemed to be doing all the right things.

However, after some weight loss at the start, his weight rebounded, gradually increased and peaked post-Chinese New Year – and he did not even know why and when it started.

It is not uncommon to see patients who lose track of their weight. They know what good weight management is but can’t keep the pounds off. This is why knowing the “hardware” of weight loss (in terms of a meal plans and an exercise regime) is essential but insufficient.

What we also need is the “software” - the skills that help us effectively apply the “hardware”. And to be aware of what behaviours need changing and how to keep track, problem-solve and find a more sustainable solution in the long run.

Using these so-called psychological interventions in managing weight is not new.

The Health Promotion Board-Ministry Of Health Clinical Practice Guidelines set in 2016 state that weight loss programmes should incorporate psychological intervention, namely cognitive-behavioural interventions. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is a form of psychological treatment that identifies and changes the unhelpful thoughts underlying the feelings and behaviours that work against you.