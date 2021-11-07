Commentary: Powerful countries exert undue influence over multilateral organisations

OXFORD: International organisations are currently plagued by allegations of powerful states wielding undue influence over outcomes.

These include recent revelations about Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia and other countries pushing back against the United Nations on climate change, suggestions senior World Bank officials intervened to boost China’s ranking in the Bank’s Doing Business index, and suspicions China influenced the World Health Organization’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlying all these controversies is the simple reality that powerful countries exert great influence over multilateral organisations.

But their clout does not render multilateralism impossible. Rather, it is a force that must be actively managed and counterbalanced.

The undue influence of some countries in multilateral institutions is of course not new, but the shifting global balance of power has brought it back into focus.

For example, the recent Doing Business index fracas prompted arguments implying otherwise technocratic and evidence-based institutions, such as the World Bank, were at risk of being led by managers too attentive to China’s concerns.

As American economist Anne Krueger writes: “Like Caesar’s wife, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank leaders must be well above suspicion in overseeing these institutions’ work and safeguarding the integrity of the data on which that work relies”.

INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS HISTORICALLY DOMINATED BY A FEW

But history tells a different story. The United States has long dominated the World Bank, in both its formal and informal governance.

In the 1960s, it was said that the US hardly needed to exercise its formal powers over the organisation, because its staff worked with one eye constantly trained on the preferences of the US government, a few blocks away in the centre of Washington DC.