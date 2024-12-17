Commentary: Praising people for good work can be more valuable than money

LONDON: The drivel that flows through the average journalist’s inbox each week is a wonder to behold.

Last week though, among the usual alerts about obscure middle managers moving to unremarkable jobs in companies you’ve never heard of, and the vital news that artificial intelligence is disruptive, there was a corker.

An online resume writing outfit had written to say an analysis of 20-plus UK industries showed that a) the happiest employees worked in finance and insurance and b) these workers got paid the most, averaging £85,538 (US$108,000) a year.

This sum was nearly three times the pay of the least happy employees, in accommodation and food services, and more than double that of the second-least happy in the farm, fishing and forestry industries.

Wow, I snorted to myself. The highest-paid workers are the happiest. Who could have ever guessed?

I was still thinking about this when I caught up with a friend who reminded me that things are actually not that simple.

BEYOND MONEY

Several lavishly remunerated executives at her financial group had recently quit to work at rival companies for reasons that went beyond money.

“They don’t feel loved,” she said, explaining that one man she worked with had just left after his manager repeatedly praised his colleagues but almost never mentioned his equally valuable efforts.

Frankly, I think I would summon ways to suck it up if I were being paid half what this man was earning. Also, since bonus season is upon us, it is worth saying that money is still a powerful motivator, especially in finance.