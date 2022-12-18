Commentary: Is it OK to prank your kids? Where’s the line?

Or cutting off bits of their hair and pretending it was a naughty elf-on-a-shelf.

Playing tricks on our kids can be a bit of fun for them as well as us, but there are a few golden rules to make sure everyone enjoys the prank.

FIRST, DO KIDS "GET" PRANKS?

From a cognitive point of view, a prank firstly involves an attempt to implant a false belief in the mind of another. For example, I’m about to safely sit on a chair. Then it involves a surprising upending of that belief to reveal a different and typically silly scenario: As I sit, I realise a whoopee cushion has been put on my chair.

Implanting a false belief, or lying, requires a well-developed “theory of mind”. Theory of mind is the ability to understand other people have a different mental state and perspective to your own. You understand the other person is not expecting to sit on a whoopee cushion, and you believe the fart sound it makes will cause a funny surprise to them and those around them.

Children’s brains are undergoing an extraordinary metamorphosis as they grow, with some predictable stages along the way.

Most kids develop a recognisable theory of mind around ages three to four. Parents may notice their child suddenly realises they need to actually communicate their needs (as opposed to chucking tantrums because they’re angry you’re not responding to what they want). This frustration helps to push along the development of theory of mind, language and other social communication skills.