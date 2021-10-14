Commentary: The myth of COVID-19 vaccines and women’s fertility

AUCKLAND: Some women are holding off on being vaccinated against COVID-19 because of concerns the jab could affect their fertility, at times taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Anti-vaccination campaigners appear to be fuelling these fears and misleading women into thinking the vaccine may affect their chance of getting pregnant now or in the future or increase their risk of a miscarriage.

But there is no research evidence to support these claims. The science shows COVID-19 vaccines have no effect on fertility, do not impact the chance of a miscarriage and are safe and effective while pregnant.

COVID-19, however, can cause severe disease in pregnant women. Currently one in six of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom are unvaccinated pregnant women.

WHERE DID THE FERTILITY MYTH COME FROM?

Myths about the vaccine affecting fertility can be tracked back to websites in the United States, which highlighted a claim by a European doctor in December 2020, while the vaccine was in Phase 3 trials.

In a blog post which has since been deleted, he hypothesised there were proteins in the placenta which have similarities with the spike protein in the virus. He thought antibodies in the vaccines that block the spike protein might also attach to the placenta.

But the viral and placental proteins are not similar enough that we would expect this to happen; studies have now confirmed this.

Since the vaccine rollout began, six billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, including Pfizer and Moderna, the recommended vaccines in Australia for under-60s, including pregnant women. Pfizer is the only vaccine offered in New Zealand.

There has not been a concurrent epidemic of infertility nor miscarriage.