Commentary: What do we actually want out of the Singapore Premier League?

SINGAPORE: It’s been some year for Singapore football. The men’s national team made history in November 2025 by qualifying for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time .

Now, two new signings could breathe new life into the Singapore Premier League (SPL) next season. First, former Japan international and AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda will play for Albirex Niigata Singapore, which won the league six times in the last decade and will be renamed FC Jurong.

Days after Honda’s move, the Young Lions announced the signing of Kai Whitmore, the young Welsh midfielder with Singaporean heritage. He played most recently with Newport County in England’s League Two, which is three tiers below the Premier League.

Though Honda will be 40 years old by the time he dons the White Swans’ jersey, he brings World Cup experience having played in three tournaments. Whitmore is in his prime at 25 and a good stint could help his chances of getting the Singapore passport to fulfil his expressed desire to represent the country.

Both signings inject some optimism for a league that has diminished in fan interest over the years. Yet, there is a sense of deja vu.