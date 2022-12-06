Commentary: Should online job interviews become the norm in a world of virtual work?

SINGAPORE: A minor online ruckus occurred some weeks ago when an irate Singapore employer posted on social media that he had cancelled an internship interview after the candidate requested to meet virtually instead of face-to-face.

Many online had an opinion about who was in the wrong. On the candidate’s side were those who felt that virtual interviews were efficient, eco-conscious and should be the norm.

On the employer’s side were those who saw face-to-face interviews as more effective, saying it was disrespectful to ask to change the interview format and that the candidate showed a lack of commitment and resilience for not making the effort to show up in person.

A 2020 Gartner survey found that 86 per cent of organisations were conducting virtual interviews due to the pandemic. Just as they transformed other aspects of work, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation are becoming unstoppable trends in hiring.

But between employees taking up hybrid work or those returning to the office for a five-day work week, which way will the job interview go – virtual or in-person?

LESS TIME AND INCONVENIENCE

The obvious advantage of a virtual interview is that it can lessen the time and inconvenience wasted on both sides.