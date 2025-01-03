Commentary: Is it worth sending your preschooler on a costly exchange programme they might not remember?

SINGAPORE: No one disputes the fact that raising children is expensive business. Cost of living and academic fortification make up the lion’s share of expenses – then there are the other things: Smartphones and other devices, tickets to where’s where to catch the who’s who, and even little troll-like collectible dolls.

Last week, the greater parenting community learnt of another item we could add to our inexhaustible repertoire of things-we-do-for-our-children: Kindergarten exchange programmes.

Reactions to CNA’s Dec 23 report of Singaporean parents shelling out thousands to send their preschoolers on exchange programmes in Japan ranged from scepticism to outright disbelief.

The chatter – and critique – over this was two-pronged: The price (so extravagant!) and the age of the child (too young to remember anything!). What could a six-year-old possibly gain from a week or two of experiences that they might not remember in another 10 years? And is that gain worth such a steep price tag?

IS IT “TOO MUCH”?

Clearly, for some parents making these choices, the rationale goes beyond tangible outcomes or immediate academic returns.

Such parenting investments are about exposure and experience building: Little Andrew gets exposed to different cultures, languages and ways of thinking at an age where he’s still forming his core worldviews.

The hope is that these early experiences will lay a different sort of foundation that will enable children to be more adaptable, confident and globalised in their mindset.

Still, it’s fair to question: At such a young age, is a pricey overseas exchange programme truly the best way to build cultural fluency? Does the price tag align with the programme’s and parents’ desired outcomes?

Most of all, where is the line between an “exchange programme” and a fancy vacation with an academic learning slant with structured activities?

The key difference lies in the framing.

The sensing is that a couple grand for “kindy in a different country” feels extravagant.

CNA’s article put the cost of a one-week trip at about S$3,000 for a parent and a child. That works out to about S$428 a day.

In comparison, a three-day stay at Disney Resort for one adult and child would cost a little more – and that’s taking the low end of the estimate. A typical ski trip comes in at about the same too, not counting lessons.

So why do we baulk at kindy exchange while envying and applauding the Disney-goers and the ski trippers?