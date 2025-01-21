Commentary: Trump's 'America First' may be good for smaller countries

"AMERICA FIRST" POLICY

First, the overall climate of US-China relations will not change. Both countries have viewed one another with great suspicion and hostility for some time and this is not likely to change, regardless of what their respective leaders do.

Since China’s reopening to the world in 2023 following the pandemic, I have not come across a single Chinese scholar who is optimistic about the future of US-China relations. China under Xi cannot be seen as weak notwithstanding its economic problems, while America’s desire for primacy makes it anxious about countries who do not accept US hegemony as inherently good.

Second, it is likely that the second Trump administration will take a more instrumental approach to foreign policy. This means extracting maximum concessions from those who want to build good relations with America and wielding a stick to those who challenge Washington’s interests.

After all, Trump was elected by the American people, not by the world. We should not expect the US to pay any price to help anyone, anywhere. Countries who want to get in the good books of Trump would have to demonstrate in a real and tangible manner why America should care about them.

Does Trump care about democracy and other values that Biden talk about? Only to the extent that America benefits from its so-called democratic friends. Is being non-democratic a problem? Not if you chose to acquiesce by American interests and conform to its preferences. Vietnam is an example in Southeast Asia of how this can work out.