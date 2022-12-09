Commentary: Don’t go looking for happiness in the wrong places

SINGAPORE: Despite its diminutive landmass, Singapore frequently excels in global rankings of economic competitiveness, attractiveness, infrastructure and affluence.

But has this success come at some cost to our souls? In March, the World Happiness Report, an annual global study based primarily on comprehensive Gallup polling data, ranked Singapore 27th-happiest out of 146 nations.

This is in tandem with findings from the 2021 Institute of Policy Studies World Values Survey (WVS) report, which noted that nine in 10 Singapore residents among 2,000-odd respondents surveyed indicated being "rather happy" or "very happy", all things considered.

While these are respectable results — in the World Happiness Report, Singapore was listed as the second happiest Asian location in 2022 after Taiwan — one cannot help but wonder what else we can do to be happier.

One of the more intuitive and well-established drivers of happiness is economic or material well-being. There is a marked positive correlation between gross domestic product per capita and individual life satisfaction; it is no coincidence that all of the top 20 countries ranked in the World Happiness Report are high-income OECD countries.

In a globalised capitalist reality emblematic of most countries today, the availability of baseline finances through plough, plunder, or inheritance to procure one's physiological and safety needs (such as food, shelter and healthcare), is a prerequisite to personal well-being.

Yet, it is clear that other factors beyond material wealth impact our happiness. What are they?