Commentary: Pritam Singh’s removal as Leader of the Opposition reflects importance of higher standards in Singapore politics

SINGAPORE: Although it is tempting, we should resist seeing the parliamentary motion on Workers’ Party chief Mr Pritam Singh through the prism of partisan politics.

That the debate took place was of utmost importance, even if the exchanges and the voting outcome unsurprising – finding Mr Singh unsuitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition given his court convictions for lying to a parliamentary committee. Mr Singh was removed from the position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Jan 15).

Wednesday’s debate on public life standards mattered as much as those over jobs, cost of living, and geopolitical concerns. For parliament to be able to engage these issues and rally Singaporeans behind relevant key policies and laws requires steadfast trust and confidence of parliament’s capability and, more importantly, its integrity to steward and to lead.

If trust and confidence in our key institutions and officeholders like parliament, the courts, and the public service are eroded, then the resultant loss in standing and legitimacy of these institutions will be our collective loss.

The motion to express regret at Mr Singh’s conduct and his unsuitability to continue as the Leader of the Opposition was thus necessary.