Commentary: Is Grab set to become the next Netflix – and not in a good way?

SINGAPORE: Have you been taking the bus or train more frequently recently? Or have you been setting aside more time to book a ride on your mobile app, bracing yourself for fare surges and longer waiting times - and then rushing out the door to meet your ride before the grace period is up?

The ride-hailing sector has been in the spotlight recently amid complaints of higher fares and booking difficulties. These issues have been attributed to a higher demand for rides after COVID-19 community safe management measures were eased, employees returned to the workplace and fewer drivers.

Grab’s move last month to shorten its grace waiting time and cancellation period from five to three minutes also received near immediate backlash from passengers.

While Grab drivers rejoiced the change, passengers took to social media to air their grievances about errant drivers who indicate they arrive at the pickup location before actually reaching, as well as drivers who go to the wrong pickup point.

Will public outcry change anything? It’s unlikely.