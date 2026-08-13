Commentary: Outdated knowledge, not technology, is the real threat to property agents

A survey by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) found that 92 per cent of clients were satisfied with their agents in 2024, up from 77 per cent in 2021.

That said, the same year also saw a rise in complaints, which is a warning that minimum standards must continue to be raised.

In 2024, CEA received 1,271 complaints, up from 1,126 in 2023. Service-related issues remained the largest source of complaints – accounting for about 41 per cent – but other areas saw an uptick. Advertisement-related complaints rose by nearly 35 per cent to 505, and complaints involving non-compliance with transaction rules increased by close to 21 per cent to 151.

While these rising numbers partly reflect market activity and consumer awareness, issues like stale listings, inaccurate descriptions and misleading prices actively waste home seekers’ time and distort their understanding of market value.

A MODEST THRESHOLD

The newly announced rule will require property agents to complete at least three qualifying transactions over three years, or pass a refresher examination, to be eligible for registration renewal from 2027. This supplements an existing 16 hours of training obligations each year.

This came about following concerns raised during industry engagement sessions, CEA said in 2024. About three in four consumers polled separately by the regulator expect property agents to facilitate at least one transaction a year to be familiar with current rules and procedures.