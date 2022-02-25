Commentary: Will higher property taxes dent aspirations in Singapore’s rental market?

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong outlined significant changes to Singapore's tax system in his maiden Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Enhanced progressivity is the key feature: High-income earners and owners of multiple residential properties and luxury cars will see higher tax contributions, requiring the more affluent to cover a larger share of fiscal expenses.

How to tax wealth is a conundrum for any economy and increasing property tax rates is the approach that the Singapore Government is taking.

While it is hard to determine the net wealth of individuals, it is easier to track tangible wealth in investment properties that are fixed in location and easily assessable in value.

Increasing taxes on prime location properties with high annual values (AV) and for investors who rent out excess properties are coherent steps.

Higher tax rates will apply to those who live in their own properties with AVs of more than S$30,000.

For those who have properties that are not owner-occupied, tax rates will be increased from the current 10 to 20 per cent in two steps – first to 11 to 27 per cent in 2023, then to 12 to 36 per cent in 2024.

But will this impact the aspirations of those in Singapore who invest and become landlords to build up wealth?

GREATER IMPACT ON PROPERTIES FOR RENT

Most of those living in their own properties, including almost all owners of HDB flats and most non-landed properties in the outside central region (OCR), should see no change to their property tax, apart from the AV revision announced in December 2021.

Only the top 7 per cent of owner-occupied properties are implicated in the Budget 2022 changes, according to Mr Wong.