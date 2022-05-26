Commentary: Ukraine's war crime trials of Russian soldiers may not be wise right now

WASHINGTON DC: The war crimes trial of a Russian soldier in Ukraine – which concluded on Monday (May 23) with a conviction and life sentence for the defendant – was permissible under international law. And with the eyes of the world on them, Ukrainian authorities would have wanted the proceedings to be played entirely by the book.

But nonetheless, conducting a war crimes trial during active hostilities, and by a civilian court, is not normal. Nor may it be wise.

Trying a prisoner of war under such circumstances is problematic for several reasons. Further, it could set a disturbing precedent. While the Ukrainian trial may well have been conducted under due process of law, the same may not be true if Russia decides to follow suit.

IS THERE A RIGHT TIME TO PROSECUTE WAR CRIMES?

There are, of course, advantages to holding a trial so close to an alleged crime – in this case, the shooting death of an unarmed civilian in the Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb 28. For example, it makes it easier to gather evidence because the crime scene is still fresh and eyewitness memories are more recent. Such trials could also provide timely justice for the loved ones of civilians killed.

Moreover, Ukraine has the moral high ground here. The country is the victim of clear cut aggression from Russia. And rights experts have detailed a pattern of war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

Rules governing war crimes trials are set out in the Geneva Conventions – a set of treaties and additional protocols that establish acceptable conduct in wars and the duties to protect civilians. Both Russia and Ukraine are signatories to the convention, and Ukraine is also bound to its commitments to the European Convention on Human Rights.