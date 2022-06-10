Commentary: It's still near impossible to get a Sony Playstation 5

TOKYO: At the end of June, household negotiations over buying a PlayStation 5 (PS5) will enter their 600th day of deadlock. Arrival at this milestone may well bring all parties back to the table, but a breakthrough still feels a long way off.

Part of the delay is that global economic forces are playing havoc with stock, of course. But this is by no means our first version of this argument.

As each enchanting generation of console (particularly those of Sony and Nintendo) has come along, the question of the new machine’s cost-to-justifiability ratio blazes around several talking points.

Is it really that much better than the one you’ve already got? (Absolutely, yes, the existing model is now decade-old tech and just look at game X.) OK, but is it worth US$500 when the games also cost US$60? (Well, yes. See previous answer.) Really? And yet you whinge about the cost of the kids’ trainers. (Yes, but that’s totally different.) And so on.

The support, this time, of a naggy 12-year-old in my lobbying effort has been useful, though not decisive.

STILL NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TO BUY A PS5

But the core difference between this and previous iterations of the argument has been the PS5 itself. In Japan, Sony’s home turf, its games machine has been very difficult to buy from a mainstream retailer.

Normally, there is an initial post-launch stampede and ensuing shortages that all form part of the hype (and fun). Within a year, though, the casual buyer can generally find one without too bruising a quest. Not so with this iteration of the PlayStation.