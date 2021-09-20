Commentary: PSLE and COVID-19 - the perfect storm of anxiety?

SINGAPORE: Children who are confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contacts served a quarantine order will not be allowed to sit for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

It’s about two weeks to my daughter’s first PSLE paper. Accounting for the quarantine period, I’ll have to decide soon whether it is worth keeping her home to minimise the risk that she might miss out this milestone exam.

On its part, the Ministry of Education has announced a short study break for Primary 6 students and home-based learning for the other primary levels, in the lead up to the start of the written papers.

Last year, I played it safe and kept the children home a few more days after the mid-year school holidays. Singapore was just coming out of the extended Circuit Breaker and reporting 400 to 600 cases daily, with the vast majority among dormitory residents.

In the lead up to PSLE 2020, the daily case counts were in the double digits.

Fast forward a year, this has surged considerably to 800 to 900 cases daily. And the government anticipates that this may more than double in a month’s time.

Most cases are in the community and includes young schoolgoing children. Earlier clusters linked to tuition centres had also resulted in students in schools across Singapore being infected or quarantined.