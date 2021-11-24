Commentary: Parents and students are anxious over the release of the PSLE results. So are teachers

SINGAPORE: Thousands of parents and students are anxiously awaiting the release of this year’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results due today.

While Singaporeans are used to this annual rite of passage, how many pause to consider how teachers feel?

Teachers who have been preparing students for the PSLE are probably just as jittery too. Their students’ results in this high-stakes examination will determine their eligibility for a variety of secondary schools, academic programmes and subject bands.

Emotions, normally running high on the day the results are released, have been exacerbated by the widespread effects of the pandemic.

A TRYING YEAR

There is nervousness each year about the release of the PSLE results, when they can feel like a report on teachers’ effectiveness in examination preparation.

But teachers of this year’s PSLE cohort have had an especially trying time amid the turbulence engendered by the pandemic on school life.

They and their students, along with the students’ parents, have endured almost two years of disruption to pre-COVID school routines.