Commentary: PSLE and other high-stakes exams – how to embrace the anxiety

SINGAPORE: On Thursday morning (Sep 30) at 8:15am, close to 40,000 students will begin their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) written exams.

This year, the anxiety which grips many families in ordinary times has been turbo-charged no thanks to a COVID-19 surge in Singapore.

To give parents and students greater peace of mind, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Saturday (Sep 18) that Primary 6 students will go on a study break prior to the PSLE.

This would “minimise the risk of school-based transmissions and reduce the number of students placed on Quarantine Order (QO) or Leave of Absence (LOA) prior to the examination”.

MOE and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) also announced on Sunday (Sep 26) updated testing arrangements for students taking PSLE and other year-end national exams, providing parents with clarity about various scenarios.

Despite everyone’s best effort, no amount of planning can account for something unpredictable happening on exam day.

The anxiety is driven by an awful worry that years of preparation will be sacrificed because of an untimely disruption and when a child isn’t at their optimal best to perform when the big day rolls around.

Unlike the more direct fear of not doing well, this deeper anxiety is not usually discussed and yet it is more relevant than ever amid a COVID-19 surge.

How can parents and students better make sense of and alleviate this anxiety? Somewhat ironically, it begins with understanding a concept from PSLE Science.