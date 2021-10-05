Commentary: Why are these PSLE maths questions so hard?

SINGAPORE: This year’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) mathematics papers have been at the centre of controversy over the past few days.

Parents have reportedly claimed their children have burst into tears over the perceived toughness of the papers. Media stories speak of some students also requiring emotional support from school counsellors.

These complaints, some of which have been posted on Education Minister Chan Chun Sing’s Facebook page, have focused on the needless stress on students amid challenging times.

So widely talked about was this PSLE examination angst that local blogger Lee Kin Mun, popularly known as mrbrown, produced a video offering advice and urging students to remember their PSLE grades do not represent the totality of who they are as individuals, and that their parents love them unconditionally.

BIG STRESSES SINCE COVID-19 HIT

Why are these PSLE mathematics questions so hard?

We’re naturally inclined to feel huge empathy towards our 12-year-olds after a coronavirus-sized disruption over the past two years.

Students have had to cope with intermittent school closures and the imposition of home-based learning (HBL) since 2020.