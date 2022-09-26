Commentary: Parents, do a self-check before preparing your child for PSLE

SINGAPORE: We are a great test-taking nation. We score well on most examinable KPIs, especially when there is a test to prepare for and take. If Singapore was given an Education report card, she would score an AL1 in test-taking.

The primary school leaving examination (PSLE) is now in full swing, with the written papers beginning on Thursday (Sep 29). Those taking Higher Chinese, Malay or Tamil will only be able to breathe easy after Oct 5.

But if you ask most Primary 6 students, they will tell you that the past nine months have been pretty much a long rolling wave of tests, revisions, supplementary lessons and homework - often accompanied by a countdown-to-the-PSLE clock in their classrooms.

“As though any of us would forget it is PSLE year for us,” my firstborn deadpanned to me.