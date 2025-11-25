Commentary: 'Killer questions' in the PSLE can cast a long shadow on students

SINGAPORE: Thousands of anxious Primary 6 students will be collecting their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results on Tuesday (Nov 25). While waiting, some students may be wondering whether the killer questions that stumped them affected their scores.

The Ministry of Education has stated that about 15 per cent of PSLE questions are intentionally challenging so that higher-ability students can be assessed correctly. On paper, that may seem modest. In practice, these questions can shape a child’s entire emotional experience of PSLE and of examinations in general.

As a psychiatrist, I’ve seen clients who’ve been affected by the long tail of PSLE stress. An undergraduate I spoke with could vividly recount a single question on the PSLE Mathematics paper. “I still remember Jess and the ribbons,” she said, referencing the 2017 “ribbon” question where Jess needed 200 ribbons of 110cm each, and the rolls came in 25m tapes.

Caught between converting units, counting ribbons per tape, and deciding whether to round up or down, she panicked. The rest of the paper spiralled out of control. Maths had always been her best subject, yet that day she walked away with a worse grade than her prelims and the belief that she was lousy in maths.

Her example encapsulates how just one complex question under pressure can erode confidence, even in high-achieving children.